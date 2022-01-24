Age Concern Costa Calida’s Tuesday events in Murcia’s Mazarron

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA recently contacted the Euro Weekly News to clarify its Tuesday activities.

“Our Social Centre opens from 10am until 1pm every weekday with a programme of activities each day” explained Age Concern’s Gail.

“The centre usually has the same activity on the same day of the week,” she said. “However we have decided to split three activities over three weeks in February.”

February 8: Open as usual for anyone to drop in.

The Vintage Store will be open from 10 am until 1 pm.

Afternoon tea and Bingo From 2 pm until 4 pm.

February 15: Craft masterclass with a local craftsperson. There is a nominal fee of approximately €5 and participants will be able to take home what they make. The first craft session will focus on polymer clay, beaded earrings and a bracelet.

The Vintage store will be open from 10am until 1 pm.

February 22: Coffee morning with an invitation to come along, chat with likeminded people and enjoy delicious tea, coffee, homemade cakes and treats.

The Vintage store will be open from 10am until 1 pm.

February 28: The centre will be open for anyone to drop in for a cuppa and a chat.

The Vintage Store will be open from 10am until 1pm.

Age Concern Social Centre, 2B Avenida de los Covachos, Camposol Sector C, Mazarron (Murcia).