Age Concern Costa Calida’s Tuesday events in Murcia’s Mazarron

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Age Concern Costa Calida's Tuesday events in Murcia's Mazarron
AGE CONCERN: Costa Calida Branch always ready with advice Photo credit: Age Concern Costa Calida

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA recently contacted the Euro Weekly News to clarify its Tuesday activities.

“Our Social Centre opens from 10am until 1pm every weekday with a programme of activities each day” explained Age Concern’s Gail.

“The centre usually has the same activity on the same day of the week,” she said. “However we have decided to split three activities over three weeks in February.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

February 8: Open as usual for anyone to drop in.

The Vintage Store will be open from 10 am until 1 pm.

Afternoon tea and Bingo From 2 pm until 4 pm.


February 15: Craft masterclass with a local craftsperson. There is a nominal fee of approximately €5 and participants will be able to take home what they make.  The first craft session will focus on polymer clay, beaded earrings and a bracelet.

The Vintage store will be open from 10am until 1 pm.

February 22: Coffee morning with an invitation to come along, chat with likeminded people and enjoy delicious tea, coffee, homemade cakes and treats.


The Vintage store will be open from 10am until 1 pm.

February 28: The centre will be open for anyone to drop in for a cuppa and a chat.

The Vintage Store will be open from 10am until 1pm.

Age Concern Social Centre, 2B Avenida de los Covachos, Camposol Sector C, Mazarron  (Murcia).

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here