20 of the best international schools in Spain

FINDING the right school for your child can be tricky enough at the best of times. But when you throw moving to completely new country into the mix, making that all important decision about their education can be even tougher, which is why the Euro Weekly News have put together this handy guide to the best international schools in Spain.

Offering up a pick of the best international schools across Spain for everything from academic prowess to sports facilities, and extra-curricular activities, this guide will help you find just the right school for your child.

Education in Spain

But first up, a quick guide to Spain’s own education system.

Using the Baccalaureate system, Spain´s schools normally take children from five, attending Infantil school before moving to Educacion Primaria and Educacion Secundaria, and the Bachillerato.

Instead of the GCSEs, AS Levels and A Levels offered in the UK, from 15 students in Spain begin studying for the Baccalaureate- a pre-university qualification which sees pupils study for two years.

Graded from 0 to 10, rather than the A* to U grading system used in the UK, the Baccalaureate is Spain´s answer to A Levels.

While many parents will choose the Baccalaureate for their children, others will prefer the prestige of UK qualifications.

This is where an international school can be the right choice, generally offering both the International Baccalaureate and GCSESs, AS and A Levels.

Teaching is often in English with access to an impressive selection of school facilities and extra-curricular activities, making international schools an attractive option for many parents moving to Spain.

Now you know why an international school might be the right place for your child, which one do you pick?

Costa del Sol

1. Laude San Pedro International College

Offering education from ages 3 to 18, Laude San Pedro has an impressive selection of extra-curricular activities and offers both the Baccalaureate and UK qualifications.

Address: Urb. Nueva Alcantara, Avda. La Coruña, 2, 29670 San Pedro de Alcantara, Malaga

Contact: For more information, click here

2. International School Estepona

A British School in Spain following The British National Curriculum to ensure a transition to and from any other British cchool, whether in the UK or overseas, the school was founded in 2004.

Address: The International School Estepona, La Zarza Shopping Center, Calle Azahar 12, Urbanization El Paraiso, Estepona 29688

Contact: For more information, click here

3. Queens British Grammar School

Offering the British curriculum, this schools caters for pupils from an early year setting and primary, right through to Secondary (IGCSE) and A-Levels.

Address: C/ Gibraltar 3, Estepona, Malaga, 29680

Contact: For more information, click here

4. Benalmadena International College

The Benalmadena International College is a modern British school located on the Costa del Sol with more than300 students and 33 different nationalities.

Address: Nueva Torrequebrada, C. Catamaran, 29630 Benalmadena, Malaga

Contact: For more information, click here

5. Sotogrande International School

Sotogrande International School (SIS) is a day and boarding school, which follows the IB program from 3-18 years. It has 1000 children from more than 45 countries.

Address: Av. de la Reserva, 11310 Sotogrande, Cadiz

Contact: For more information, click here

Costa Blanca

6. Lady Elizabeth Private School

The Lady Elizabeth Secondary School is a Coeducational Day School for pupils aged 11 to 18. It also offers a boarding facility for international and national students.

Address: North Entrance of Cumbre del Sol, 03726 Benitachell, Alicante

Contact: For more information, click here

7. King’s College Alicante

Housed in a modern building, King´s College Alicante teaches children between the ages of 3 and 18 and has a capacity for more than 1,100 students.

Address: Glorieta del Reino Unido, 5, 03008 Alicante

Contact: For more information, click here

Madrid

8. Casvi International Private Euroschool

A private mixed-sex school founded in 1985, Casvi International Private School is one of the best in Spain.

Address: Avenida de Castilla 27, Villaviciosa de Odon, Madrid

Contact: For more information, click here

9. King’s College School, The British School of Madrid (La Moraleja)

A British school with a superb location in La Moraleja, on a hill overlooking Alcobendas, with impressive views of the Guadarrama Mountains, its classrooms cater for more than 630 children between the ages of 2 and 16.

Address: Calle de la Salvia, 36, La Moraleja, Madrid, 28109

Contact: For more information, click here

10. King’s Infant School, The British School of Madrid (Chamartin)

King’s Infant School is a British school located in the Chamartin neighbourhood in Madrid.

It offers facilities for children between the ages of 18 months and 7 years and has a capacity for more than 200 students.

Address: Prieto Ureña, 9 – E, 28016 Madrid

Contact: For more information, click here

11. International College Spain

The only school in Madrid to offer the three prestigious IB programmes in English, the International College Spain provides students with an impressive academic curriculum.

Address: Calle Vereda Norte 3, La Moraleja, 28109, Alcobendas, Madrid, 28109

Contact: For more information, click here

12. International School of Madrid

Located in Madrid city, since 1971 the International School of Madrid has been offering a quality British education to children aged 2 to 18 from all over the world.

Address: Calle Rosa Jardon, 28016, Madrid

Contact: For more information, click here

13. SEK El Castillo International School Madrid

SEK-El Castillo was founded in 1972, and offers international teaching.

Address: Urb. Villafranca Del Castillo. Castle of Manzanares, S/NVillanueva de la Cañada, 28692

Contact: For more information, click here

14. Mirabal International School

This school in Boadilla del Monte opened its doors in 1982 and is co-educational.

Address: Calle Monte Almenara, s/n, 28660 Boadilla del Monte, Madrid

Contact: For more information, click here

Catalonia

15. St. Peter’s School Barcelona

St. Peter’s School Barcelona is a private international school where students from 12 months to 18 years old are offered skills in science, technology, humanities, design and communications.

Address: Carrer d’Eduard Toldra, 18, 08034 Barcelona

Contact: For more information, click here

16. Benjamin Franklin International School (BFIS)

Offering an American curriculum from Nursery to Grade 10 and the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program in Grades 11 and 12, this school has more than 50 different nationalities.

Address: Carrer de Martorell i Peña, 9, 08017 Barcelona

Contact: For more information, click here

17. European International School of Barcelona

Taking children from 12 months to 18, the school offers both the international Baccalaureate and UK qualifications.

Address: Avinguda del Pla del Vinyet, 110, 08172 Sant Cugat del Valles, Barcelona

Contact: For more information, click here

18. St Paul’s School

St. Paul’s School is situated in Avenida Pearson, in the exclusive neighborhood of Pedralbes on the north side of Barcelona, ​​a privileged location at the foot of the National Park of Collserola.

Address: Avenida Pearson, 39-45, 08034, Barcelona

Contact: For more information, click here

Galicia

19. SEK International School Atlantic

Offering education from ages 0 to 18 years of age, this school teaches the International Baccalaureate from 3 to 18 and is one of the best international schools in Spain.

Address: Rua Illa de Arousa 4, Boavista. To Caeira, Poio, 36005 Pontevedra, Galicia

Contact: For more information, click here

20. Chester College International School

Chester College International School (CCIS), founded in 1985, is a private, independent and coeducational day and boarding school offering an American curriculum.

Address: Travesia de Montouto, 2, Teo, Santiago de Compostela, CP: 15894

Contact: For more information, click here

