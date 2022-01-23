Woman’s body discovered on a Costa del Sol beach

A woman’s body was discovered on a Malaga beach on the Costa del Sol.

According to sources from the 112 Andalucian Emergency services speaking to Efe, a woman’s lifeless body was discovered on the Malaga beach of La Malagueta. The body was discovered on Sunday morning, January 23 on the shore.

The emergency services were alerted to a possible body being found on the beach between La Malagueta and Caleta del Limonar. The caller had alerted the emergency services at 8am on Sunday morning.

The Emergency services then alerted the National police corps, the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES) and the Local Police. The authorities rushed to the scene of the incident where they were able to sadly confirm that a lifeless body had been discovered. No documents were discovered on the woman’s body.

The Junta de Andalucia has confirmed that a body has been discovered.

