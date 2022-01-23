Vaccination centres reopen in Valencia

The Ministry of Health in Valencia has announced that the main vaccination centres in the province will reopen on January 31st. The aim is to speed up the vaccination of the those over 18 years of age and to accelerate the third dose.

The vaccination centres

The centres that will reopen are the Príncipe Felipe Museum will reopen in the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, in Alicante the field hospital located next to the General Hospital, and in Elx the El Toscar sports centre.

In Castelló, the facilities next to the General Hospital, in Gandia at the Rois de Corella sports centre, in Paterna in the auditorium and the sports pavilion in the Quint de Mislata neighbourhood.

Who is being targeted for vaccination?

The main group that are being asked to go for their booster are those in the 40 to 49 age bracket, with the majority of those over 50 already having received their third jab. If you have yet to receive yours and are over 40 you can go along to any of these centres.

The president of the Valencia Generalitat Ximo Puig, stressed that the implementation of this measure aims to face a “new stage of acceleration of vaccination” after having made the decision to administer third doses of the vaccine from the age of 18. In this way, it has ensured that citizens are given greater ease so that they can receive the dose “quickly and efficiently” and at the same time the health centres are decongested, which will be able to continue offering normal care.

The regional government is keen to make sure that as many people as possible receive their third vaccination, the centres being reopened to speed this process up.

