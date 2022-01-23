Tragedy as motorcyclist killed in Malaga

Tragedy as motorcyclist killed in Spain’s Malaga.

A young motorcyclist died after colliding with an off-road vehicle in Malaga’s Riogordo.

The fatal accident took place on Saturday afternoon, January 22. The 34-year-old motorcyclist lost their life when a collision occurred with an all-terrain vehicle. The accident occurred in the town of Riogordo on the A-356 road.

According to the emergency services 112 in Andalucia, the collision took place at 5.35pm near a petrol station. The accident happened at kilometre 19 on the A-356. Reportedly, the collision took place between an SUV type vehicle and the motorbike. The motorcyclist received injuries during the accident.

The emergency services coordination centre quickly alerted the Guardia Civil and the ambulance services. Despite the authorities rushing to the scene of the accident it was not possible to save the young man’s life.

When medics arrived at the scene they were only able to certify that the 34-year-old man had died.

