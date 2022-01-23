Thousands protest in Barcelona and Seville against “health dictatorship”

Thousands of people have gathered in Barcelona and Seville to protest against anti-COVID measures implemented during the “health dictatorship”.

According to the Guardia Urbana, around 1,100 people protested in the centre of Barcelona on the morning of January 23 against vaccination against COVID-19 and what they consider to be a “health dictatorship”.

The protesters, who gathered in the Jardinets de Gracia and went down the Passeig de Gracia, held signs with slogans such as “it’s not a pandemic, it’s a dictatorship”, “one dosis, two doses, thrombosis” and “let’s stop experimental child vaccination”.

The protest took place just a few hours after around 800 people protested in other parts of the city against the use of the COVID certificate for entry to bars, restaurants and other establishments.

Also, people from all over Andalucia gathered on Sunday in Seville to protest against the COVID passport and the “health dictatorship”.

