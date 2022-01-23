The ten sectors with the most jobs available in 2022

It is easier to find work in some sectors than in others, and a study has revealed the ten that are set to have the most jobs available in 2022, as the pandemic enters its third year.

The specialist blog Emprendedores has revealed the ten sectors that are set to have the most jobs available in 2022, based on a study carried out by the international recruitment firm Spring Professional. Read on to find out the ten sectors with the most jobs available this year.

Engineer

The most sought-out type of engineer is the technical engineer, a professional who can guarantee the repair and maintenance of equipment in the industrial sector. Some of the most desirable qualities for engineers are good customer care skills, willingness to move, working towards objectives and working well under pressure. The salary is usually around 30,000 euros a year.

Nurse

With the arrival of the pandemic, the demand for nurses in both the public and private sectors has multiplied, particularly in areas such as intensive care, surgery, geriatrics or occupational health nursing. The yearly wage can vary between 26,000 and 50,000 euros, depending on the area.

Dermatologist

The demand for dermatologists is increasing due to the large number of private clinics specialising in this type of treatments. The yearly income tends to be between 70,000 and 120,000 euros.

HSQE manager

This person handles policies related to health, safety, quality and environment. They safeguard the health and safety of all professionals in their care and ensure that all safety standards are met. The salary is usually around 65,000 euros a year.

Cloud architect

This complex job requires a degree in computer engineering and involves coordinating, designing and administrating a company’s cloud computing. The salary is usually 45,000 – 70,000 euros per year.

Engineering manager

This professional deals with the production process and the equipment involved in product development, and works closely with the marketing and business teams. The salary ranges between 60,000 and 100,000 euros a year.

Growth marketing manager

This job involves working with digital media and combines marketing with product development. These professionals need skills of creativity, analysis, social networks and digital campaign optimisation. The yearly salary is usually 45,000 – 60,000 euros.

Quality assurance technician

These professionals are often required by the pharmaceutical industry and laboratories. The yearly salary ranges between 35,000 and 45,000 euros.

Logistics innovation project manager

These professionals work to guarantee most logistics processes and usually have a background in industrial engineering. The salary is 50,000 – 60,000 euros a year.

E-Commerce manager

These professionals handle all activities related to conversions and sales in online business and must have a background in marketing, business management or administration.

