The REAL reason behind the cancellation of Adele’s Vegas shows

Adele’s Vegas shows were allegedly cancelled due to constant arguments behind the scenes over the set design



Adele’s Vegas shows were cancelled, and a tearful singer took to Twitter last Thursday, January 20, to make a dramatic announcement that her residency that was due to start in Caesars Palace on Friday 21 would not be going ahead. The British pop star blamed Covid among her crew for the last-minute postponement.

Fans, many of whom had travelled long distances to watch their idol perform were left heartbroken at the situation. Some had spent up to £9,000 on tickets to take in the Las Vegas show.

It has now been revealed by The Sun, that the real reason behind the cancellation is not Covid, but is in fact a series of explosive arguments that have taken place behind the scenes over the stage production for the shows.

Acclaimed British set designer Esmeralda Devlin has been working on producing the staging for Adele’s show, and sources told the paper that ongoing clashes had left the production in jeopardy for a long time now, and that arguments in the final stages as the opening night approached meant it was impossible for the shows to go ahead.

“In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es”, a source told The Sun. “She was already nervous, and the falling-out sent her spiralling into a panic, because she was desperate that everything should be perfect”.

“There was no real clarity around what Adele wanted for the show because of the endless changes being made to the production”, revealed a second source. “It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza”.

“So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive arguments”, the source continued.

Adding, “Most shows have teething problems of one kind or another, but there has been a feeling for some time that these shows were heading for disaster. It is well known that Adele suffers badly with anxiety when it comes to performing live, so it’s hard to imagine her going ahead if she wasn’t happy”.

“Adele was so excited about these shows. But when it came down to it, there was too much indecision and conflict for them to work”, the source concluded.

During the pre-sale period, online tickets had sold out instantly, although earlier this month, ticket prices started dropping on resale websites. Caesars Palace issued a statement last week which never mentioned Covid, instead, it simply said, “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex”.

In a bid to keep her fans happy, Adele has been making personal Facetime calls to them, and offering free merchandise.

A mirror on the Adele store in Caesars Palace had this message written across it, “Hi guys, I’m so upset to not be with you tonight, but I know some of you are here already, so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want of yourselves, and with each other”.

“There’s people in the room I worked with on the store and the merch. There’s members of my management here too to show you around. And any of you in here who were due to come to the show this weekend can have a gift on me! I’m so sorry again, Love Adele x”.

Adele announces that she has postponed her Las Vegas residency, ‘Weekends With Adele’ indefinitely due to COVID-related production delays. The first show was originally scheduled for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/K6t9CCdZHC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2022

