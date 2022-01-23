The lovable dog with the world’s longest nose is an internet sensation

Some people have even questioned whether the photos of the adorable dog with the world’s longest nose are real, but the nose is characteristic of the breed.

One of the many ways in which different breeds of dogs can be distinguished is by their noses – one of their most important tools, as their sense of smell allows them to receive important information and detect objects and people in their environment.

While some dogs are brachycephalic (they have flattened noses that can cause problems such as a low tolerance for exercise, snoring, difficulty breathing, panting while resting, sleep apnoea, coughs and sneezes), others have long noses that give them certain advantages for breathing and exercising, as is the case with Spanish sighthounds or border collies.

Eris, however, is a 4-year-old Borzoi dog that has become an internet sensation on Instagram thanks to her nose, considered to be the longest in the world. Her Instagram account has more than 250,000 followers, and her owner shares her daily adventures with the world.

Initially, many people even questioned whether the photos were real, but long noses are characteristic of the breed. The Borzoi is also known as a Russian Hunting Sighthound and is one of the most popular breeds of dog in Russia. It is considered to be a very unique and elegant breed, as it was developed directly by the great tsars.

________________________________________________________________________

