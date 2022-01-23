The Balearics are the leading tourism destination for 2022 says Tourism Minister

Spain’s minister for industry, trade and tourism, Reyes Maroto, has declared The Balearics Islands as the leading tourism destination for 2022 and highlighted the role that the area will play in the recovery of the sector this year.

Maroto said the islands were a priority destination for Spanish and international tourism and they had achieved their objective of prolonging the season and tackling the problem of seasonality, as reported by Majorca Daily Bulletin. “The Balearic Islands will once again be the leading tourist destination this year.”

This consolidation of tourism leadership, she stated, will be enhanced by investments that are going to be made and by the implementation of safety measures for the pathway out of the pandemic. “This will enable the Balearics to maintain leadership in terms of the arrival of international and national tourism. For the Spanish market, Mallorca and the rest of the islands have become an alternative destination to those on the mainland.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another positive in the calendar for this year is the bringing forward of flight schedules to the leading tourism destination by major airlines. “This earlier scheduling of flights is positive and shows the trust in Spain and that our tourism policies have been effective. Despite the pandemic, we have been able to hold the Fitur fair, as we have the vaccination plan safety net, which has benefited the entire tourism value chain. These flights to the Balearics give us all confidence that Spain is a safe country that offers the best tourist experiences.”

Meetings with Ryanair and Jet2 have confirmed that they anticipate a 12% growth in bookings compared to 2019. On the United Airlines direct route from Newark (New York) to Palma, she said that this was “great news for Mallorca”. “The United States was one of the supplier markets that was growing the most before the pandemic. American tourists are characterised by their purchasing power and high level of spending. For the American market, Mallorca can become an alternative destination to Mexico or the Dominican Republic.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.