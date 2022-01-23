Tearaways trash the El Recorral nature reserve in Rojales

THE Policia Local in Rojales are investigating a spate of vandalism in the El Recorral nature preserve.

Notices have been graffitied as well as the public toilets, officers revealed, signs marking out the Environmental Trail have been damaged, and rocks thrown into the one of the lagoons.

Wooden picnic tables were ripped from their foundations and moved elsewhere while the vandals had used a saw to remove the legs of another.

Rojales’ Culture and Heritage councillor Inmaculada Chazarro lamented the damage inflicted on a green space “that belongs to us all” and whose upkeep cost the town hall a “a considerable amount.”

The councillor also called on the local population to contact the Policia Local if they witnessed vandalism anywhere in the town.