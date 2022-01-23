Stowaway survives 11-hour flight from Africa to Amsterdam

A stowaway survived an 11-hour flight from Africa to Amsterdam hidden in the front wheel section

According to Dutch military police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, a live stowaway was discovered on a flight that arrived from South Africa today, Sunday, January 23. The man was reportedly found in the front wheel section of a Boeing 747 Cargolux Italia freight plane.

Flight data shows that this aircraft departed South Africa, and stopped en route in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. The full journey would have taken 11 hours to complete, and the Dutch police would not comment on when they believed the man actually entered the space.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital,” said Joanna Helmonds, a spokeswoman for the Royal Dutch military police, who are in charge of border control in the Netherlands. There was no information about the man’s nationality, or age.

“Our first concern, of course, was for his health. This is definitely very unusual that someone was able to survive the cold at such a height – very, very unusual”, added Ms Helmonds.

In an email from freight carrier Cargolux, a spokesperson confirmed the stowaway had been discovered in their aircraft. “We are not in a position to make any further comment until the authorities and the airline have completed their investigation”, they added, as reported by news.sky.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.