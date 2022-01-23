Sick child rapist found dead in prison cell

Sick child rapist found dead in a prison cell. The Huddersfield sex offender had been suffering from a series of health issues.

Brian Catling had been serving his 20-year prison sentence at HMP Moorland, near Doncaster. He had been convicted of historic sex crimes against young girls. He was four years into his sentence when he died on October 15, 2020. He was 61 years old when he died.

The investigation into his death revealed that in 2019 he began being treated for Parkinson’s disease. He was also receiving treatment in prison for schizophrenia and diabetes which were pre-existing conditions.

The Prison and Probation Ombudsman has discovered that he had been trading his medication with other prisoners.

The ombudsman said: “Mr Catling had difficulty with overcoming a nicotine addiction.

“He traded his canteen (items bought from the prison shop) and his medication with other prisoners, in exchange for vapes.

“From December 2018, he was not allowed to keep his medication in his cell and had to collect it from the medication hatch.

“After that time, he was caught on occasion not swallowing the medicines in order to pass them to another prisoner and was sent a warning letter about this in April and August 2020.”

The ombudsman has said that the care received by Mr Catling at the prison was appropriate.

That ombudsman concluded: “The clinical reviewer concluded that the care Mr Catling received at Moorland was equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community.

“We make no recommendations.”

