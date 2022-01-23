Robot vacuum cleaner “says its had enough” and makes a break for freedom

In what is a great story, a robot vacuum cleaner has made a break for freedom after giving staff the slip at a Travelodge hotel in Cambridge. According to staff at the hotel the robot failed to stop at the front door and like a dog sensing freedom, it just kept going

Staff looked for the robot but could not find it, eventually posting a message on their social media asking for people to be on the lookout. They said it just kept going and “could be anywhere”, resulting in many well-wishers who hoped the vacuum enjoyed its travels, as “it had no natural predators” in the wild.

The robot was eventually found under a hedge on Friday by a cleaner sprucing up the front drive of the hotel.

The hotel assistant manager wrote: “Today we had one of our new robot vacuums run for its life. They normally sense the lip at the entrance [to the hotel] and turn around, but this one decided to make a run for it.”

Clearly the robot vacuum had enough of cleaning the lobby and made good its escape, fleeing the hotel which is next to the A14.

The busy staff in the hotel did not notice its disappearance for about 15 minutes and despite a search, it appeared the vacuum had made a clean break for it. They thought it might have been found and taken, but as the assistant manager pointed out “without the docking station it was useless to anyone else.”

While some readers joked about the robot’s adventures, one feared for its safety in the great outdoors, pointing out that “nature abhors a vacuum”.

The hotel confirmed that the would be runaway robot vacuum cleaner has been dusted off and “is now back sitting happily on a shelf with the rest of its robot vacuum family.”

