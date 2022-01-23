Protests in Barcelona to save 32 puppies from being sacrificed in an experiment

Hundreds of people have taken part in protests in Barcelona in an attempt to save 32 puppies from being sacrificed in an experiment at a laboratory in Madrid.

According to the Guardia Urbana in Barcelona, around 450 people gathered on January, 22 to protest against experimentation involving around 30 puppies, which could end up being sacrificed. The experiment would be done as part of a pharmacological research project at the Vivotecnia laboratories.

The protest was organised by the Animalist Party Against Mistreatment of Animals (PACMA), which encouraged the participants to gather and protest against the pharmacological project as they believe it will result in the deaths of more than 30 dogs in just a few weeks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The scientific study is taking place at the Vivotecnia laboratories in Madrid, although it has been organised by a company located at the University of Barcelona.

The protesters had signs with slogans such as “animal lives matter”, “stop animal torture”, “free the puppies” or “stop the experiments on animals, psychopaths”. The organisers of the protests hope that the animals will be released and put up for adoption.

In a statement, PACMA criticised the “lack of interest and economic investment in the search for alternatives to animal experimentation”. They also stated that the University of Barcelona is in a “very delicate position” as they reportedly approved the experiment with more than 250,000 euros from public funds.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.