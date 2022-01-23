Nine arrested in protected species bust

The Guardia Civil have arrested nine people involved in the sale of protected species, all of which are covered by the international CITES agreement. The individuals have all been arrested for animal abuse and species trafficking.

Officers were able to rescue animals that were sent in parcels and to confiscate more than 100 items of ivory, and numerous snake and lizard skins. All the items were destined for illegal sale locally.

The nine who were under investigation are from Álava, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya and the Autonomous Community of Cantabria.

What species were sold?

According to SEPRONA agents, the gang were selling elaborate pieces of ivory and python skins over the internet. The prosecution service working with DHL parcel service intercepted parcels containing lizards and even a royal python. The animals were sent in shoe boxes, most arriving dehydrated, injured and at times dead. None of the parcels met the standards required for animal transport.

All the animals recovered have been sent to the Karpin Abentura Recovery Centre.

Protected Species Trafficking

Specimens of the African elephant (Loxodonta africana) and its parts, as well as the products of this species, and those originating from snakes such as those found (Phitonidae), are included in Annex I and II of the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, CITES, (Washington, March 3, 1973) and in Annex A of Regulation (EC) No. 338/97, of the Council, of December 9, 1996, regarding the protection of species of wild fauna and flora through their trade, and their commercialization is prohibited.

Illegal trafficking and poaching of wild species is one of the greatest threats to biodiversity worldwide. The European Union approved the European Action Plan to combat illegal trafficking and international poaching of these wild species, adapted in Spain to apply the appropriate measures (PLAN TIFIES), in response to the call made by the UN to combat this problem. This has been a major challenge in the field of nature conservation worldwide, which aims to help put an end to this type of illegal activities.

CITES

The Civil Guard warns that the protection of fauna species included in the appendices of CITES (International Convention on Wildlife Trafficking) affects any living or dead specimen, as well as its parts or derivatives. If the origin of the specimens is not known at the time of acquisition, or of the parts that may have undergone any type of transformation, we must take into account that they could have the highest possible degree of protection. For this reason, it is noted that the actions of possession, announcement, trade or destruction of protected wildlife species must be documented regularly. Likewise, it is recalled that the shipment of live animals must be carried out by certified companies, providing the mandatory documentation that must accompany the animal (health card, CITES certificate, health guide or any other document that proves its legal origin).

The investigation is part of the Spanish Action Plan against Illegal Traffic and International Poaching of Wild Species (TIFIES Plan), and the LIFE GUARDIANES DE LA NATURALEZA project.

The nine people arrested will appear in court this week charged under the protected species act and for animal abuse.

