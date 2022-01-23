News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

Double bill ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion will provide €25,000 of the €36,661 cost of remodelling Roquetas’ third age centre. This will also generate more work for Roquetas’ self-employed and the small local firms contracted to carry out the renovations, explained the town hall’s Urban Agenda and Senior Citizen’s councillors.

New role ENERGY company Endesa is reviewing 14 shortlisted proposals for the installations at the now decommissioned Litoral power station in Carboneras. Priority will be given to those that provide jobs, generate economic activity in the area and provide training and sustainable initiatives for the local population, Endesa sources said.

Green shoots SEEDLING pines 20 centimetres tall line paths and trails in Castala (Berja) following the fire that raged for five days, not during the summer but in January 2021. The fire destroyed 600 hectares of woodland but the area is regenerating spontaneously despite the lack rainfall in the area.

Practical aid HUERCAL-OVERA has donated €2,480 to Caritas which the charity will use to cover the transport costs involved in collecting provisions from the Food Bank located in Almeria city. The town hall has also provided municipal premises that provide Caritas with a base for its operations and storing supplies.

Keep off ASOPESCA, which represents Almeria’s fishing fleet, joined other Mediterranean associations in calling for measures which can ensure that offshore wind farms do not adversely affect fishing grounds. While recognising the importance of sustainable energy, Asopesca pointed out that professional fishing was a key sector and source of income.