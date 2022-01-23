New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern postpones wedding

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has postponed her wedding after announcing new Covid restrictions due to an outbreak of the Omicron virus. With the country being placed under the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions, the number of people who can attend events has been reduced to 100.

The restrictions include a cap of 100 vaccinated people at events and mask wearing in shops and on public transport, with 15,104 new cases and 52 deaths reported on Saturday.

Ms Ardern , who is due to marry television host Clarke Gayford said: “I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill.”

She added: “That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience.”

The new restrictions come into force at midnight on Sunday local time (11:00 GMT).

The outbreak is in a family who had attended a wedding in Auckland, they tested positive after returning home to the South Island. A flight attendant has also contracted the virus. Officials say the level of community transmission from the group is expected to be high.

Indoor hospitality venues and events will have their capacity capped to 100 vaccinated people or 25 if vaccine passes are not being used. This also includes gyms and weddings, the New Zealand Herald reports. Students including year four and above will be required to wear masks in school.

The country has operated under some of the strictest Covid-19 rules since the start of the pandemic, allowing it to keep deaths to a minimum. It was one of the first countries in the world to close its borders and quashed earlier outbreaks with lockdowns.

Ms Ardern’s strategy shifted last year to pushing for higher vaccination rates, believed to be around 94% of the population over 12, and the treatment of the virus as endemic (like flu).

Last year, the country announced plans to reopen borders as part of a staged reopening. Foreign travellers will be the last group to be granted entry into the country, from 30 April.

The news that a top politician is abiding by the rules whereas so many others haven’t, will add to the already strong reputation the New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern has.

