More jobs and fewer unemployed in Orihuela compared with 2021

UNEMPLOYMENT in Orihuela has fallen by 13 per cent compared with a year ago.

Victor Valverde, councillor responsible for Employment, revealed that there were currently 5,283 residents officially registered as unemployed in the city, 778 fewer this time last year.

“This takes us back to pre-2020 figures before the onset of the pandemic which destroyed so many work options,” Valverde said, explaining that over the past year his own department had taken part in various officially-funded employment programmes.

These included the Valencian Community’s 2014-220 European Social Fund scheme, as well as the REACT-UE programme, which made it possible for city city hall to engage 195 people to work in different local administrations.

The services sector continued to provide most job opportunities, Valverde said, accounting for 64 per cent of the area’s unemployed but providing 69 per cent of new jobs.

“Eighty-six per cent of the new contracts are temporary,” the councillor admitted.

Valverde stressed that his department would continue to make all possible efforts over the coming months to help Orihuela’s jobless find work.

“We intend to do this by improving their employment prospects with new training schemes,” the councillor said. “We shall also seek new funding that will enable city hall to carry out more projects aimed at reducing the negative events of recent years.”