Malaga’s legendary Antonio Benítez passes away at the age of 79.

Spain’s Malaga has lost one of its football greats on Sunday, January 23.

Antonio Benítez had been suffering from respiratory problems before he passed away at the age of 79. The football great had played 222 official games for Malaga.

Malaga CF took to social media to comment on the tragic loss. The club said: “Blanquiazul as a player, coach and advisor. A true legend. The Malaguista Family is in pain at the moment.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP”, the club communicated through social networks.”

Antonio was born in Alicante but set his sights on Malaga where he became a true legend at the La Rosaleda club. Antonio was considered by many Malagueños to be “the best coach in history”.

According to Diario de Sur, Benítez once commented: “I could have played for four or five more years, even in a wheelchair. I wasn’t very quick and I wasn’t very strong, but I always knew how to position myself. I could sense where the ball was going to go, even if it was the goalkeeper’s kick, and I was ready.”

