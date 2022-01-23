Justice demanded for Malaga woman who drowned in Ibiza. A seven-year-old child was left orphaned due to the drowning.

Justice has not yet been served for Torremolinos’ Diyamis. The young mum was only 33 years old when she tragically died.

Reportedly the autopsy was delayed and months later there are various contradictions regarding what happened in Ibiza. The family are claiming compensation for her seven-year-old child who was left orphaned by the accident.

The incident happened in June 2021 when the mother allegedly fell from a boat that she was working on. The accident occurred in the marina of Sant Antoni de Portmany, in Ibiza.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating the drowning. Reportedly though not much progress has been made so far. The victim’s father’s lawyer José Labella believes that delays will be detrimental to the investigation into the death.

The defence has said that the company which the young mum worked for has committed a “crime against workers’ rights due to a lack of safety measures.” The lawyer has also pointed out that there were irregularities in the woman’s contract. The young mum “lacked the necessary qualifications” that would be required to work on a boat.

According to the lawyer, Diyamis only had a contract for 20 hours a week. The contract was also based in Marbella for the owner of the boat and listed her as a housekeeper.

According to the family of the young woman, they have heard six different versions of the events that took place. They are seeking justice, and one member of the family has said: “I don’t care if they pay with money or with jail.”

