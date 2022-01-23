Injured Brits rescued in Costa Blanca

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Image: Pixabay

Injured Brits were rescued in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm.

The emergency services in Spain’s Costa Blanca swooped in and rescued a Brit couple who got lost while hiking in Benidorm. One of the hikers had been injured and needed to be evacuated to safety.

The emergency services received a call at shortly before 8:30pm on Saturday, January 22. The 70-year-old British couple had got into trouble 100 meters from the Benidorm cross. The pair had become lost during their hike as they had headed back. The woman had injured her ankle and was in need of medical help.

The couple were rescued by firefighters and other personnel from the emergency services.

According to the Alicante Fire Brigade Consortium, the emergency services had called in a command headquarters unit (UMJ), a personal transport van (FTP) and three firefighters and a sergeant from the Benidorm fire station.

When the elderly woman was rescued it was believed that she was suffering from a possible fracture to her right ankle. She was quickly evacuated to the hospital by the Red Cross.


The rescue mission was completed shortly after 10pm.

