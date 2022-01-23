Ice water swimmer, celebrating Epiphany, swept away by current

A woman ice water swimmer participating in the religious ritual has disappeared after being swept away by the current and is now missing. The ritual which took place on the frozen Oredezh river near Vyra south of St Petersburg, is to celebrate the Orthodox feast of Epiphany.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the woman was a lawyer from St. Petersburg who was accompanied by her husband and two children. The ritual in which she was partaking, consists of immersing yourself in the icy waters of the Oredezh, which after being blessed has supposed healing properties.

The event was recorded by video and it shows the woman jump through the hole in the ice and into the water, only to be dragged away by the current which is believed to flow at more 10 km/h.

The husband can be seen jumping into the water in the video as he tried unsuccessfully to get her out. Even more heart-breaking is hearing the children call their mother when they see her disappear.

Rescue divers has searched for the woman, but have found no trace of her.

Alexander Zuyev, head of the VOSVOD emergency rescue service, criticised the placement of the ice hole at a point where the river had a strong current. “The woman plunged into a place where there are no rescuers or proper lighting in an inadequate ice hole. It is one of the most dangerous rivers in the Leningrad region and people drown in it every year, even in summer,” Zuev said.

The woman swimmer being swept away by the current is a real tragedy, let alone for it to happen during a religious celebration and in front of your partner and your children.

