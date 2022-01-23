Guy Ritchie’s London pub catches on fire for second time in seven months

Guy Ritchie’s London pub caught fire this morning, Sunday 23 January, for what is the second blaze at the property in seven months. The filmmaker’s Lore of the Land pub in Fitzrovia was pictured ablaze at around 11:20 am on Sunday.

Photos show the balcony engulfed in flames at the back of the pub while footage filmed by a nearby resident reveals thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building. Firefighters successfully contained the blaze before putting it out within 40 minutes of their arrival, it is claimed. London Fire Brigade confirmed that they had attended the property but said they could not release any more details at this time.

The latest fire comes only seven months after another blaze broke out at Guy Ritchie’s London pub. In that incident, around 70 firefighters attended the scene that occurred on 23 June. The London Fire Brigade confirmed that no one was injured and the pub was temporarily closed.

Station Commander Jason Fisby said at the time: “The fire is within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent. There are no reports of any injuries.

“Access to the seat of the fire is challenging and very labour intensive. The number of fire engines at the scene is a reflection of the need for a high turnover of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.”

He added: “Firefighters are carrying out salvage work and trying to prevent water damage on the floors below.”

The pub’s famous owner, Ritchie, later showed his appreciation for the emergency services on social media alongside photos of the devastation caused by the fire and wrote: “Twelve hours and seventy brave service men and women later. I admire your courage. @loreofthelandpub.”

Guy Ritchie’s London pub was bought by the star in 2018 after he originally owned a different venue during his marriage to Madonna.

