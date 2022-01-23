Former banker appointed as NHS chairman intends to donate salary to charity

The former banker who has been appointed as the new chair of NHS England has pledged to donate his salary to charity. Richard Meddings was chosen for the role of NHS Chairman following a competitive process, and he intends to donate the annual £63,000 wage to charity, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

The role consists of working two to three days a week to lead the NHS recovery after the pandemic and also to expand its workforce. Mr Meddings, who also previously served on the HM Treasury Board, said: “It is a great honour to have been appointed as chair of NHS England.

“It is clear that there are a number of significant and long-running challenges to address, many of which have been made sharper by the consequences of the Covid pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“But as I commence the role I am humbled by and pay a huge tribute to the people of the NHS for their heroic work and their continuing commitment.”

Mr Meddings, who is also a non-executive director at Credit Suisse, will replace the current NHS Chairman Lord David Prior in March 2022. Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked the outgoing chair and said Mr Meddings would bring “a wealth of experience” to the four-year role.

“I am delighted to confirm Richard Meddings CBE’s appointment as the new Chair of NHS England, I want to thank Lord Prior for his invaluable contribution over the last few years,” he said.

“Richard brings to the role a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors, including years of management in the financial services industry.

“I look forward to working with him as we support the NHS to recover from Covid-19, tackle the backlog, and back our incredible healthcare staff.”

During part of the hiring process for the role of NHS chairman, Mr Meddings described the care the NHS provided to his late mother and younger sister who died after a long illness, adding that he was “passionate in believing in what it stands for and does”.

His twin has just retired as an NHS surgeon and his daughter is a fourth-year medical student.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.