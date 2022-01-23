Dele Alli in alleged Newcastle talks as Conte drops him from Tottenham squad

Antonio Conte drops Dele Alli from Tottenham squad as rumours grow of an impending Newcastle move 

Tottenham travelled to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, Sunday, January 23, without Dele Alli. This comes amid increasing rumours that the England international might be on the verge of joining the revolution at St James’ Park, with a move to Newcastle in this January transfer window.

Since Antonio Conte took charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, out of 15 games played, 25-year-old Alli had made just six appearances under the Italian coach. The player has really struggled to find his previous form, which could tempt the club to offload him to Newcastle while they are looking to add to their squad.

Floundering near the foot of the Premiership, the Magpies have already secured the services of England international full-back Kieran Trippier, from Atletico Madrid, and this last week, striker Chris Wood joined from Burnley, in a reputed £25m deal.

Statistics of 51 goals in 181 appearances is a very impressive record for an attacking midfielder, and if he can recover the form he showed under Mauricio Pochettino then Alli can be a brilliant acquisition for any potential suitor. Somehow he failed to sparkle under previous coaches Jose Mourinho, and Nuno Espirito Santo.

The fact that he is not making the trip up north today, only adds fuel to the fire, and with Conte reportedly keen to add some names to his squad, he might be happy to let Alli go and put some money into Tottenham’s transfer pot, as reported by the sun.co.uk.


