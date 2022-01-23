Creature comforts: School hits back after bizarre litter tray claims

Creature comforts: School hits back after bizarre litter trays for students claim.

A school in the US is fighting back against claims that it had installed litter trays in the unisex bathrooms for students to use. The litter trays had allegedly been put in place for students who identified as furry animals like cats and dogs.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow denied all the claims put against the school. Taking to social media Sharrow commented that it was: “unconscionable that this afternoon I am sending this communication.

“However, our Midland PS stakeholders may be confused about a false message/accusation that has resurfaced this week and is gaining traction in the social media realm.”

In late December the allegations had come to light when a parent addressed a school board meeting. Since then the allegations have been shared on Facebook, prompting Sharrow’s denial.

Sharrow added: “Let me be clear in this communication. There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation! There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools.

“It is a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”

According to a video posted on YouTube the parent at the meeting had said: “Yesterday I heard something, and I was stunned. And today, I am equally stunned and a little bit upset — well, not a little bit — I’m furious,”

“Our community needs to understand that the agenda that is being pushed through our schools, in my opinion, is somewhat nefarious when it comes to some of the activities.”

The concerned parent went on to add: “It was addressed by a child a couple of months ago that they are put in an environment where that are kids that identify as a furry cat or a dog or whatever.

“And so I heard yesterday that at least one of our schools in our town has in one of those unisex bathrooms a litter box for the kids that identify as cats and I’m really disturbed by that.”

“I will do some more investigation,

“I’m all for creativity and imagination but when someone lives in a fantasy world and expects other people to go along I have a problem with that.”

Meshawn Maddock, the co-chair of the Michigan GOP had taken to Twitter to share his concerns over the litter trays. He posted: “Kids who identify as ‘furries’ get a litter box in the school bathroom. Parent heroes will TAKE BACK our schools.”

