Cold day for fishing on the River Segura in Murcia’s city centre

MURCIA CITY: First venue for the Carp-R-Us Murcia Cup series Photo credit: Rodriguillo

CARP-R-US kicked off their new Murcia Cup series on the Rio Segura in Murcia’s city centre.

“At this time of year the venue can be very cold as most of it remains in the shade all day. Added to which, the temperature when we met was only 2 degrees and warm clothing was needed,” Car-R-Us secretary Steve Fell said.

“The match itself was very strange,” he continued. “The pegs near the first road bridge and below produced fish but the further upstream you went, the harder the fishing. In fact, two upstream pegs sadly failed to produce a fish or even a bite.”

Alan Smith won the match from the peg immediately upstream of the road bridge with an excellent 17.50 kilos. Steve Fell (9.93 kilos) was second while Jackie Breslin (7.92 kilos) was third and Terry Screen (1.95 kilos) came fourth with a single carp.

“The club recently held its 2020-2021 Presentation Meal at Giovanni’s in Almoradi. Congratulations to all the winners and a huge thank you for an excellent meal,” Steve said.

For more information, visit the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.


