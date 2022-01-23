Christian Eriksen on verge of dramatic Premiership move after heart attack

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen looks to be on the verge of a dramatic move to Premier League club Brentford

Danish international footballer, Cristian Eriksen, is reported to be on the verge of a move back to the Premiership, courtesy of Brentford. It is believed that the Bees have offered Eriksen the possibility of a short-term deal, according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old Danish international midfielder has not played competitive football since his dramatic moment in Euro 2020 when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. He was signed to Italian giants Inter Milan at the time, but they have since terminated his contract, and he is banned from playing in Serie A.

The Serie A ban came after Eriksen’s heart was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), which is something the Italian football authorities would not allow. They are not illegal in the UK though, and should a deal be reached with Brentford, this would be the first time a player ever wore such a device in British football.

Eriksen will need a work permit to play in England, but of course, the main stumbling block for the West London club will be checking if the former Tottenham star is fit enough to play at the top level again. He has been in training recently with Ajax’s reserves in the Netherlands.

If the move goes ahead, it will see Eriksen play under fellow Dane, Thomas Frank, alongside Danish international teammates, Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

