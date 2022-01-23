Cardiff City fans trash Bristol City toilets following derby defeat

Cardiff City, Bluebirds fans, went on the rampage at Bristol City and trash the toilets flowing their team’s loss in the derby. Most of city’s 2,400 fans were well behaved during the 3-2 loss, but a small section wrecked facilities at Ashton Gate.

The club who are disappointed by the sorry events on Saturday, have offered to pay for the damage reminiscent of the bad years in football.

For Cardiff City and its fans, the events leave a sour taste with a few ruining the day and the reputation of the club for a bit of “mindless fun”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Disappointment followed the game for supporters with a dismal second half performance by Morison’ team resulting in the loss. Despite the strong support from the small band of followers the team were not able to raise their game, after a good first half effort.

A Cardiff City spokesperson said: “Most were impeccably behaved,” adding “we are extremely disappointed by the actions of a minority at Ashton Gate and are assisting Bristol and the police in their enquiries and hope that the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.”

Photos circulated on social media on Saturday night showing the damage to both the male and female toilets in the Atyeo Stand where the away fans were housed. After the fans trash the toilets, Cardiff City have apologised to Bristol City.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.