Brussels’ Next Generation cash guarantees a sustainable future for Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA has received a €3 million grant from Brussels that will help the town achieve its sustainability goals.

Mayor Eduardo Dolon revealed the good news while attending Madrid’s international tourism fair, Fitur, where he was accompanied by Tourism councillor Rosario Martinez.

Torrevieja, along with 10 other municipalities, was chosen from 45 Valencian Community candidates vying for a share in the European Union’s Next Generation economic recovery package introduced to assist member states adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“This investment will allow Torrevieja to put into practice ambitious plans for improving its tourist offer via sustainability and digitisation,” Dolon said.

The three-year sustainability project focuses on 12 key points split into the four sections of Green Transition, Energy-efficiency, Digital Transition and Competitivity, the mayor explained.

Initiatives include a network of bicycle lanes to encourage the use of sustainable transport between the town centre, the Salt Lakes national park and the municipal sports complex amongst other tourist attractions.

Energy-efficiency is another priority, Dolon added, with a €380,000 allocation for illuminating the municipality’s most emblematic locations, including the port’s Dique de Levante breakwater.

Charging stations throughout the town for electric vehicles are also contemplated in the plan, the mayor said.

Rosario Martinez highlighted the importance of digitising Torrevieja: “Over the past year we have worked towards becoming a Smart Tourism Destination, creating a Digital Transformation office to promote the use of green energy,” the councillor said.

Wi-fi will be available on all Torrevieja beaches, Martinez revealed, ensuring that residents and visitors can have an internet connection at all times.

Smart tourist signage throughout the municipality also features in the town hall plans, as well as its smart city platform – basically a “system of systems” to integrate information and provide an all-encompassing overview of all its systems.