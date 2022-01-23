Belgian cops deploy water cannons and tear gas on protestors in Brussels

Around 50,000 protesters took to the streets of Brussels with cops using water cannons and tear gas on them



A mass protest in the Belgian capital of Brussels today, Sunday, January 23, saw an estimated 50,000 people take to the streets. They were gathered to demonstrate against the latest Covid-19 measures and restrictions being implemented throughout Europe.

The huge crowds comprised many who had travelled to Brussels from Germany, France, and other European states to join in with the protest. Flags from Romania, the Netherlands, andPoland were also visible among the crowd.

Marching through the streets, cries of ‘Liberty’ could be heard, and clashes soon erupted with the Belgian police officers who were in attendance.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Videos were uploaded onto social media platforms showing a group of protesters clad in black throwing projectiles at the entrance of a building used by the European Union’s diplomatic service, with windows being smashed.

Riot police wearing white helmets issued instructions over loudspeakers to the protesters that they should disperse, because the demonstrations were finished, but these warnings were ignored.

This resulted in powerful water cannons being blasted into the crowds, along with tear gas, leaving thick clouds of acrid smoke in the capital’s streets.

Today’s march had been organised by the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom, and they had called for citizens of other EU states to join the demonstrations.

Unlike the previous protests of January 9, today saw banners being carried slamming Alexander De Croo, the Belgian prime minister, and placards denouncing the use of the Covid Safe Passes for entry to establishments, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

WATCH: Violence during protest against COVID measures in Brussels; at least 15 injured pic.twitter.com/tu5hM3Hh1j — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) January 23, 2022

A protest against #COVID19 vaccinations and restrictions in #Brussels on Sunday drew thousands of participants from across #Europe . pic.twitter.com/kx89YIfxfu — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiS24856750) January 23, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.