Barcelona workman buried in a ditch when a wall collapses on him

A workman in Barcelona was buried in a trench when a wall collapsed on top of him
A workman died this Saturday, January 22, after he was buried in a trench where he was working in the Barcelona municipality of Canoves i Samalus. This is located in an area that is still affected by instabilities on the ground since storm ‘Gloria’ two years ago.
The tragedy occurred at about 12:47pm on Saturday, when the retaining wall of a three-metre-deep trench in which he was working collapsed on top of him. Eyewitnesses notified the Fire Department who immediately deployed seven Generalitat fire crews to the location.
A spokesperson for the rescuers explained that the wall collapsed as the result of a ditch being dug under it, in order to waterproof it. No further information is yet available as to the identify of the deceased workman.
This Saturday 22 is the anniversary of storm ‘Gloria’, and twelve months on, several families in this part of Barcelona are still not able to live in their homes out of fear of the unstable surroundings.
Canoves i Samalus City Council advised a dozen families to leave their homes last year after this extreme weather phenomenon hit the area badly. According to residents of the Ca l’Esmandia urbanization – who commissioned a study that shows that, with another similar episode, more houses could collapse – the ground needs to be stabilised.
It is work that is estimated to have a cost of approximately €1.5 million, which the city council does not want to pay, they denounce. The consistory alleges that it cannot do much more when dealing with “private estates”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
