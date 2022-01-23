Barcelona workman buried in a ditch when a wall collapses on him

A workman in Barcelona was buried in a trench when a wall collapsed on top of him



A workman died this Saturday, January 22, after he was buried in a trench where he was working in the Barcelona municipality of Canoves i Samalus. This is located in an area that is still affected by instabilities on the ground since storm ‘Gloria’ two years ago.

The tragedy occurred at about 12:47pm on Saturday, when the retaining wall of a three-metre-deep trench in which he was working collapsed on top of him. Eyewitnesses notified the Fire Department who immediately deployed seven Generalitat fire crews to the location.