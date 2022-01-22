Volunteers always needed at PAWS-PATAS between Turre and Los Gallardos

Linda Hall
THEO: A PAWS-PATAS resident looking for a forever home Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS

AS fundraising volunteer Christine Logan recently pointed out to the Euro Weekly News, PAWS-PATAS needs a monthly €10,500 to survive.

The animal shelter located between Turre and Los Gallardos always welcomes ideas that could help PAWS-PATAS, vice-president Chrissie Cremore said.

“For further information regarding volunteering or fundraising, please visit the www.paws-patas.org website,” she explained.

For details regarding fostering or adopting a dog or cat, email the [email protected] or [email protected] addresses.

“The shelter is desperate for more volunteers to help care for the dogs and cats, so if you have a few spare hours, please get in touch,” Chrissie added. “Remember, we can help you with food and bedding if you would like to foster and we can help with transport to the UK if you wish to adopt there.”

Chrissie also commented that readers concerned about abused or abandoned animals should contact their Policia Local force.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

