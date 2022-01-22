Volunteers always needed at PAWS-PATAS between Turre and Los Gallardos

AS fundraising volunteer Christine Logan recently pointed out to the Euro Weekly News, PAWS-PATAS needs a monthly €10,500 to survive.

The animal shelter located between Turre and Los Gallardos always welcomes ideas that could help PAWS-PATAS, vice-president Chrissie Cremore said.

“For further information regarding volunteering or fundraising, please visit the www.paws-patas.org website,” she explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For details regarding fostering or adopting a dog or cat, email the [email protected] or [email protected] addresses.

“The shelter is desperate for more volunteers to help care for the dogs and cats, so if you have a few spare hours, please get in touch,” Chrissie added. “Remember, we can help you with food and bedding if you would like to foster and we can help with transport to the UK if you wish to adopt there.”

Chrissie also commented that readers concerned about abused or abandoned animals should contact their Policia Local force.