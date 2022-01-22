Use of Covid passports extended in the Balearic Islands

This will authorisation will stay in place until next February 28, along with all the other measures previously approved by the Government, such as the conditions for work in health centres, or visits to residences.

The Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB) approved this Friday, January 21, an extension of the requirement of the Covid certificate to access bars and restaurants.

Measures that are currently in effect were due to expire next Monday 24, but the Prosecutor’s Office has ruled in favor of the latest extension. The understanding is that they were measures that had already been previously ratified, while now the situation with the health crisis is even more delicate.

In addition to the Covid passport requirement, the TSJIB has examined measures that affect the opening hours of establishments, and their capacity, among other regulations. In the order, to which Europa Press has had access, the Chamber considered that the measures were sufficiently justified, and that they were proportional.

Patricia Gomez, the Minister of Health and Consum, had requested the extension last Monday 17. She insisted on the Government’s commitment to the use of the Covid certificate as “a tool to reduce the spread of the virus, and as a motivation for vaccination”.

A change was also introduced in terms of sports training and competitions, so that, in the case of those over 12 years of age, the dispensation of a single dose is considered a complete regimen, as reported by mallorcadiario.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.