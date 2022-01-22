Update: Unvaccinated woman with Covid who had caesarean dies

Update – The young pregnant woman with Covid who had a caesarean to save her baby has died.

The 26-year-old pregnant woman with Covid who had a caesarean to save her baby has died after being in a critical condition.

The patient went to the emergency room of a private hospital located in Malaga capital a couple of weeks ago where she suffered multiple organ failure and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The woman was 30 weeks pregnant when she went to the aforementioned hospital with symptoms compatible with Covid before it was confirmed that she had the virus. Neither she nor her husband had been previously vaccinated.

Last week, doctors decided to perform a caesarean to save the baby.

The mother’s condition worsened and the infection ended up leading to pneumonia – one of the most serious complications that Covid can cause – triggering multiple organ failures.

However, the newborn is in good condition and is progressing well despite initially weighing just 1.5 kilos (3.3 pounds.)

In March 2020, the first pregnant woman, a nurse at a health centre, tested positive for Covid. It was the first case detected in the province and one of the first in Spain.

The woman, who was 23 weeks pregnant, went to the Maternal and Child Emergency Department with respiratory problems. It was confirmed that she was positive for Covid and, after getting worse, she was admitted to the hospital where a caesarean was performed.

