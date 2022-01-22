Unique Bayra sheds important light on life in mediaeval Vera

REMAINS at Bayra, Vera’s original site, are so excellently conserved that they provide a “unique” insight into the mediaeval town.

“There is no other town in the same conditions as Bayra,” declared Alberto Garcia Porras from Granada University’s Mediaeval History department during a Cadena Ser radio interview.

Abandoned after it was destroyed by earthquake in 1518, recent excavations at the Bayra site have uncovered three houses, two of which are excellently conserved, Garcia Porras said, with walls up to two metres high.

“The site is important in itself but the dwellings and the ceramic, glass and metal objects that we have found are equally important,” he declared.