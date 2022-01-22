These are the cheapest Imserso trips that are on offer

It is still possible to pick up cheap Imserso trips



The emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant has slowed down the sale of trips approved by the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso), which this year not only offers the usual coastal destinations but also inland as well.

A total of 816,029 places are on offer, for 6,123 rooms, that are divided into three lots with a significant price difference. They range from €115.98 for the inland package, to €405.53 for a 10-day trip to the Canary Islands. In between these two ranges, are the offers most in-demand, which are priced at around €195.

The options for the peninsular coastal areas of Andalusia, Catalonia, Murcia, and the Valencian Community, are as follows: €269.83, with transport, and a stay of 10 days and 9 nights. For €212.96, you can book a stay of 8 days and 7 nights. Without transport, it will be cheaper, at €235.95 for stays of 10 days, and €196.02 for stays of 8 days.

Offers to travel to the Canary Islands are divided between those that include transport, and those that do not. Among the first, there are two options: those that last for 10 days (9 nights), which cost €405.53, and those that last 8 days (7 nights), which are priced at €330.51. Without transport, the first option would be €235.95, and the second €195.72.

In the case of the Balearic Islands, stays of 10 days (9 nights), with transport cost €308.37, while for those of 8 days the rate drops to €248.96. Without transportation, the 10-day stay would cost €236.07, and the 8-day stay would cost €195.78.

Interior tourism packages include cultural circuits of 6 days and 5 nights for €272.71; nature trips of 5 days and 4 nights for €266.81; visits to provincial capitals lasting 4 days and 3 nights for €115.98 euros, and a trip to Ceuta or Melilla for 5 days and 4 nights for €266.81.

All these prices can be lowered for people who have financial resources equal to, or less than, the amount of non-contributory retirement and disability pensions from Social Security, as reported by diariosur.es.

