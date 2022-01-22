Teesside’s mum billed six figure sum for month’s electricity

A Teeside mother who was trying to change her payment plan got the shock of her life when she found out that she had been billed a six figure sum for a month’s electricity by her current supplier, EDF.

The dinner lady, Hartlepool’s Emma Martin (40), found that while her gas payment had remained the same, her electric bill was a ridiculous £336,865.

According to the Manchester News, Martin tried contacting EDF to explain the situation, but claimed she was unable to get an answer. When she finally did manage to speak to someone on the energy company’s online forum she was simply asked “would you like to split the payment over 36 months?”

Emma said: “When I first saw that number I had a bit of a panic because it’s not what you expect to see when checking your monthly bills. I instantly knew there had been a mistake but no one from EDF would reassure me the problem would be sorted out.

“When I called their phone lines they just cut out and on their online chat said that they replied around once every 16 hours.”

The error has been acknowledged by EDF, a spokesperson said: “When setting up the Direct Debit online, an incorrect electricity meter reading was submitted which resulted in the higher monthly charge.

“Mrs Martin has never received a bill for this amount and we’ve now corrected the meter readings.”

The news that a mum was billed a six figure sum for one month’s electricity is a reminder to all to check your statements and readings and not just to accept them, especially with prices having risen as they have over the last 12 months.

