Singers needed for grand musical project

Velez-Malaga’s Coraxalia International Choir is looking for choir members and singers for its next big project, Paul McCartney’s “Liverpool Oratorio” (Paul McCartney & Carl Davis).

The new show, which will be performed at the Manuel de Falla auditorium in Granada on 30th April 2022, will feature a full symphony orchestra, combined choirs, soloists and a children’s choir. As always the choir is looking for new members and new singers of all ages, with rehearsals taking place every Thursdays from 17:30 to 20:00 in the Casa Hermandad de la Cofradía de los Estudiantes. The facility is situated in the Plaza de los Sastres, 1, CP 29700 Vélez-Málaga, near the San Juan Church and the Language School. Parking is available nearby at the San Francisco market for one euro.

If you are interested give Coraxalia a ring on 657 951 755 (English) or 689 111 352 (Spanish). You can also contact the sister choirs in Almuñecar (Coro Ciudad de Almuñecar) and Salobreña (Coro Villa de Salobreña) on 689 111 352.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Please note that we aren’t just looking for Spanish singers, with everyone welcome and can join at any time. Don’t hesitate to give us a call!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.