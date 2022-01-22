Pulpi hosts a rock-solid event for cave enthusiasts next October

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Pulpi hosts a rock-solid event for cave enthusiasts next October
PULPI GEODE: One of the largest yet found anywhere in the world Photo credit: JMorillasR

PULPI will host the 2022 edition of the Congreso Internacaional Cuevatur between October 20 and 23.

The international conference focuses on caves and Pulpi’s Geoda is now a favourite destination for increasingly-popular geo-tourism which focuses on geological attractions.

La Geoda was discovered 50 metres below the surface in a disused Sierra Aguilon silver mine in 1999. Eight metres long and two metres high, it is one of the largest documented geodes – a crystal-lined rock – yet found anywhere in the world.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here