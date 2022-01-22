Pulpi hosts a rock-solid event for cave enthusiasts next October

PULPI will host the 2022 edition of the Congreso Internacaional Cuevatur between October 20 and 23.

The international conference focuses on caves and Pulpi’s Geoda is now a favourite destination for increasingly-popular geo-tourism which focuses on geological attractions.

La Geoda was discovered 50 metres below the surface in a disused Sierra Aguilon silver mine in 1999. Eight metres long and two metres high, it is one of the largest documented geodes – a crystal-lined rock – yet found anywhere in the world.