Rincón la Victoria has announced that it will host the III Concentration of the Provincial Table Tennis League, which brings together 40 players from the 2nd Territorial. Included is the federated Children’s and Youth categories that have just started in the competitive sections.

Matches are open to the public and will be played at the Rubén Ruzafa Municipal Covered Pavilion in Torre de Benagalbón between 9am and 2pm.

The competition has been organised by the Andalusian Federation Table Tennis (FATM), which according to Councillor for Sports of Rincón de Victoria, Antonio José Martín: “Is aimed at federated players who have just started in the world of competition. The aim is to promote participation in table tennis in Malaga and Andalusia.”

Tables will installed in two rooms and will be kept at the facility for five months, allow the club to attract locals to the game. It is as the Mayor of Rincon Victoria, Francisco Salado says: “A sport that can be played as a child and which has great health benefits for all ages.”

