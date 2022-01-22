Prince Andrew could be given royal lifeline by the Queen

Prince Andrew is more likely to have his patronages restored and be given a royal lifeline while the Queen is still on the throne.

According to sources close to the Duke, he is more likely to have his patronages restored and be given a royal lifeline while the Queen is still on the throne if he wins the current legal case against him.

The Queen removed all of the Duke of York’s royal patronages and military appointments last week, under the reasoning that he could then defend the sexual abuse claims against him from Virginia Roberts Giuffre “as a private citizen.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A source close to the Duke said he would “continue to defend himself” and denies all claims against him.

A close associate of Andrew told The Times that Duke of York is more likely to have his royal patronages restored if he wins a legal case against him while the Queen is still alive.

However, the source stated this may not be the case if Prince Charles ascends the throne.

The Duke has stated that he will now stop using His Royal Highness in an official capacity with a statement from Buckingham Palace saying: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.”

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The news comes following reports of Andrew verbally abusing former maids that worked for him.

He has also disappeared from social media.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.