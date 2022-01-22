NHS staff are marching in protest against the vaccine mandate and throwing their uniforms outside Downing street.

Social media is awash with videos and photographs of NHS staff marching in protest against the vaccine mandate and throwing their uniforms outside Downing street today, January 22.

Staff are protesting against losing their job for not getting the vaccine.

This may be because they have “personal reasons” for choosing not to receive the vaccination.

The government has said that all front-line workers must be vaccinated by April 1, including non-clinical workers not directly involved in patient care but who may have contact with patients, including porters, cleaners and receptionists.

Staff will need to get their first dose of the vaccination by February 3 to comply with the rule or face dismissal or redeployment.

Huge London protests.

👇👇❤️❤️

NHS staff protesting with everyone today. pic.twitter.com/1tz3PiHppx — Ninnyd 🇬🇧❤️🇺🇸 Waiting~4~the Revolution (@ninnyd101) January 22, 2022

It has been estimated upwards of 70,000 people could face losing their jobs.

One nurse at the protest told LBC: “A third said: “I’m gutted, I trained for 10 years. I’ve been a qualified nurse for two years and now I’m going to lose it. Ultimately it’s about freedom of choice. If I lose my job then I’ll just have to accept that.”

NHS staff throw their uniforms in protest to vaccine mandates. 22.01.22. ✊❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/xelX5d7UlI — Open1 (@open1uk) January 22, 2022

The deputy lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme Dr Nikki Kanani said: “I think it’s a really difficult time for some people to make a decision that is fundamentally about protecting them and their families and their communities.”

“So, if you’re marching today, just take a moment, think about the people that you’ve been looking after who have experienced Covid, think about your colleagues who you’ve been working with, and think about the best way to make sure that we’re all protected, and that we’re all as safe as possible, because we are very much in this together and it’s down to us to look after each other too.”

