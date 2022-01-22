New EU crackdown on free Netflix, Sky TV and Prime Video streams

EU lawmakers are cracking down on internet pirates that use free and illegal Netflix, Sky TV and Prime Video streams.

EU lawmakers are cracking down on internet pirates that use free and illegal Netflix, Sky TV and Prime Video streams this week, with reports of the EU looking for ways to ban people accessing websites that promote online piracy.

It has now been revealed that the European Parliament (EP) has voted with results that will massively reduce internet operations. MEP’s voted to approve the Digital Services Act (DSA), which will combat piracy online and bring EU legislation in line with the modern digital age, according to TorrentFreak.

Recently, copyright holders have been cracking down on anti-piracy, with major Hollywood studios such as Disney and Netflix joining forces to create the Motion Picture Association (MPA), which have blocked hundreds of piracy websites used by millions of people.

While it is tempting to use websites offering free streams of content that would normally need to be paid for, streaming or downloading pirated torrents is illegal and the same as stealing a DVD from high street entertainment shops.

Not only is it against the law, not paying for content also results in money not going to the creators of the content and does not contribute to funding their work. Without such funds, series like last year’s hit show Squid Games would not be possible to produce.

The announcement of the recent vote comes just days after it was revealed that the EU was working on a new programme that prevents people from visiting websites that promote piracy at the first point of access – such as sites that offer free Sky TV, Netflix, Prime Video, plus torrent download portals.

