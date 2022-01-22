Maro festival of San Antón

Maro once again celebrated the traditional Festival of San Antón on January 15 and 17th as life slowly returns to normal. The celebration in memory of the town’s patron saint, San Antón, saw bonfires lit once again in the streets.

The main bonfire was lit as in the church square and prizes awarded for the most traditional. Councillor for Popular Traditions, Elena Gálvez. Said: “At half past eight in the evening of January 15th the bonfire was lit and three prizes awarded for the most traditional bonfire. Each of the winners received a gift courtesy of the Junta de Festejos,”

On Monday the 17th, mass was held in the honour of the Patron of Maro, San Antón Abad, in the Church of Wonders. The ceremony began at half past five in the evening and ended with the saint being transferred to the door of the church, where the blessing of the animals and wheels of fire were lit in the square.

The mass was presided over by the parish priest Petre Chelaru.

