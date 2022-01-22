Maro car park

The proposal by Nerja Mayor José Alberto Armijo, for the development of a 145 car park at the west entrance of Maro has been approved by the governing board.

The car park, which will occupy an area of around 4,500 square metres, is expected to cost 185,000 euros. The car park is expected to take two months to complete with funding coming from municipal resources.

Armijo stressed that: “we are taking an essential step in the development of this project that will provide Maro with new and necessary equipment that will help solve parking problems that occur at times of great influx of visitors.” With all the authorisations and support in place, Armijo said: The next step will be the approval of the specifications that will allow us to put the works out to tender, with the aim that they be executed before the summer season begins.”

