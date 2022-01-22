Mallorca’s La Pujada Formentor suspended after a serious spectator accident

La Pujada Formentor, which is the first event on the Balearic automobile calendar in 2022, and counts towards points scoring for the Balearic Mountain Rally Championship, has been suspended this afternoon, Saturday, January 22, due to a serious accident suffered by a spectator. The Guardia Civil is conducting an investigation into the accident.

Escuderia Costa Nord, the organisers of this second edition, activated the emergency protocols straight after the incident occurred. The spectator injured in the accident was reportedly treated at the scene by medics from an ambulance that was in attendance.

They were subsequently transferred to the Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition, where emergency surgery was carried out, resulting in the amputation of their foot.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The incident occurred at around 3pm, when a vehicle left the road and ran over the spectator. They had apparently been standing about 200 metres from the exit, in an area where, in principle, fans are not allowed to be present. Another person was also injured in the accident, although his condition is reported to not be serious.

As reported by the Guardia Civil, “112 reported a road accident where a spectator had been run over within a section of road closed to traffic, due to the holding of a sports car event called ‘Rally Pujada a Fomentor’, on the MA-2210, at Km 8’500, in the direction of Pollenca“.

It continued, “The accident consisted of a participating vehicle exiting the road on the left bank, on a right-hand curve, and running over a 41-year-old spectator (a resident of Santa Maria del Cami). As a result of the accident, there has been the amputation of a foot. The Guardia Civil’s Traffic Unit will investigate what happened”.

A post by Escuderia Costa Nord on social media read, “From the organisation of the Pujada Formentor, we inform you of the suspension of the event due to an accident in which a spectator has been seriously injured. The emergency protocol has been immediately activated, and said spectator has been treated, and transferred to a hospital by the test’s medical service”, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.