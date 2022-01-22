Malaga Regional Hospital SUSPENDS visits due to advance in the pandemic

Malaga Regional University Hospital has suspended visits to guarantee safety as the Covid pandemic advances.

The management of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga has suspended visits to the centre to guarantee the safety of patients, users and professionals in the face of the number of Covid cases and at the request of clinical experts.

For this reason, it has been decided to limit care for hospitalised patients in non-Covid areas and reduce the transit of people in the health centre, the Ministry of Health and Families reported in a statement this today, January 22.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



From now on, only vulnerable patients will be allowed to be accompanied and it must always be the same person who goes with them to the health centre.

With this decision, which will have an initial validity of 15 days, it will only be possible to accompany people admitted in a situation of vulnerability and dependency, as long as it is authorised by the care team responsible for the patient under strict protection and safety regulations.

At the time of admission of the patient, the companion will receive identification with the room number that will be verified before accessing the centre’s premises.

It is also mandatory to wear a surgical mask, avoid wandering around the hospital, perform good hand hygiene on the floor prior to entering the room and avoid physical contact with the patient, in addition to avoiding social contact when not in the hospital premises.

Given this measure, the service will take care of informing the relatives of the unaccompanied patient on a daily basis, prior notification of the established time slot and, if the patient has a caregiver, they will be the one who receives the medical information as usual.

In the event that the patient’s situation changes during admission, the clinical experts will determine if it is necessary to include the caregiver.

With these mandatory measures, the management of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga wants to preserve the safety of professionals and patients with the aim of reducing traffic in the health centre.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.