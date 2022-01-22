Malaga Metro is slowly recovering its passenger capacity

Metro de Malaga is a concessionaire company of the Junta de Andalucia, which in 2021 has transported more than 4.62 million passengers (4,624,750). This figure is equivalent to a year-on-year growth of 27.5 per cent, compared to 2020.

With this annual data, it means that the company has reached 67.2 per cent of the demand registered in 2019. This was of course the last pre-pandemic year, where the peak number of passengers was reached since the beginning of commercial exploitation, in July 2014.

As reported by the Board in a statement, this recovery was even more intense in the final quarter of last year. A total of 1.67 million passengers used the service, which is equivalent to 82.2 per cent of that registered in the same period of 2019.

In those last three months of 2021, the trains transported 1,674,912 passengers, a figure that is very close to the 2,033,863 recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

The first quarter of 2021 was the one with the lowest demand, mainly as a result of their being the months with restrictions, when just over 808,000 travellers used the service.

Analysing the behavior of demand by month during 2021, the month with the lowest rate of travellers was February, with a total of 229,143 passengers. The month with the highest volume of passengers was October, with a total of 593,151.

Over the course of the year, Fridays have been the days that brought together the largest number of passengers, with an average of 15,187 users on those days. Sundays registered the lowest influx of passengers, with an average of 5,262 users.

The Malaga Metro, since its commercial commissioning in July 2014, has transported a total of almost 40 million users, specifically 39.5 million, up until December 31, 2021, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

